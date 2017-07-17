TL LOS ANGELES - Cara Delevingne feels as though a relationship has come to an end every time she wraps on a movie.

The ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ actress admits the end of a shoot triggers her ‘’abandonment issues’’ and leaves her feeling as bereft as if a relationship had come to an end.

She said: ‘’I always have a problem when I finish films. For six months, you create this family, you get so close, it’s like a home, and then suddenly it’s over and my abandonment issues go through the roof.

‘’It’s like the end of a relationship. And also, I’d been given a part where I play this stable, together person.

‘’They’re you’re not this person anymore and you’re like, ‘Who am I?’ I’m suddenly hit with this identity crisis and then abandoned and then everything.

‘’When I finish films, I have to spend months picking myself up.’’

Since she moved from modelling into acting, Cara has turned to yoga and credits the spiritual practice from stopping her becoming a ‘’sociopath’’ and claims ‘’bad things start to happen’’ when she misses a few sessions.

She added to GQ magazine: ‘’I started doing [yoga], like, four, five years ago. When I started is when I first broke into acting.

‘’I had no ... I didn’t feel anything. I think I would have turned into a sociopath if I hadn’t started yoga. I had no contact with my emotions at all.

‘’It was really crazy, because, honestly, I remember meeting my yoga tutor for the first time and crying for the first time in years. I felt blind before.

‘’[If I don’t do it for a few days] bad things start to happen. I make bad decisions. It’s weird. It’s really weird.’’