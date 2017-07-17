LONDON:- The actor is said to “for sure” be a part of the planned television show. For a decade now, Akiva Goldsman has been working on bringing Stephen King’s ‘The Dark Tower’ novel series to the small screen, alongside fellow talents Ron Howard and Brian Grazer. With a sequel to the books now scheduled to hit movie theatres across the globe in just a couple of months however, rumours have been circulating about whether or not the show would be moving ahead.–GN
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 17-Jul-2017 here.