LONDON:- The actor is said to “for sure” be a part of the planned television show. For a decade now, Akiva Goldsman has been working on bringing Stephen King’s ‘The Dark Tower’ novel series to the small screen, alongside fellow talents Ron Howard and Brian Grazer. With a sequel to the books now scheduled to hit movie theatres across the globe in just a couple of months however, rumours have been circulating about whether or not the show would be moving ahead.–GN