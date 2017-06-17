LOS ANGELES-Australian model Miranda Kerr has reportedly been showered with gifts worth millions of dollars by Malaysian businessman Jho Low.

The 34-year-old model - who recently married internet entrepreneur Evan Spiegel - was given a incredible array of gifts by Malaysian businessman Jho Low after her divorce from Orlando Bloom in 2013, according to a civil complaint filed by the US Justice Department.

Low, who has been accused of masterminding a $4.5 billion global money laundering operation, is said to have started his efforts to woo Miranda on Valentine’s Day in 2014, giving her an 11.72 carat heart-shaped diamond to mark the most romantic day of the year.

The court filing noted: ‘’Low gave the 11.72 carat heart-shaped diamond to Kerr, who resides in Los Angeles, as a Valentine’s Day present.’’

Subsequently, Low gave the Australian beauty - who has a six-year-old son called Flynn with her ex-husband - an 8.88 carat diamond pendant, worth around $4.5 million.

He is also said to have gifted Miranda an 11 carat set of diamond earrings and a matching necklace, ring and bracelet.

However, Low’s efforts ultimately proved fruitless and Miranda married Evan last month, after they got engaged in July 2016. The brunette beauty previously claimed that their relationship works so well because they are similar personalities.

She shared: ‘’Evan is real homebody like me. We have little dinner parties for our friends - he loves my cooking. Both of us are quite conservative even though we come from different worlds.

‘’But we have common values, a sense of loyalty, family and honesty. I tend to trust other people more easily. Evan is more guarded and reserved. It’s a good balance. ‘’We spend hours talking about everything. He listens to me and he understands me.

‘’He works very hard and he’s proud that I’ve started my own business. He gives me tons of advice. He’s my soulmate.’’