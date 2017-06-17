LOS ANGELES:- Rapper Big Boi claims he doesn’t care about winning Grammys anymore after having ‘’trophy cases full’’ and still enjoys going on tour. The 42-year-old rapper-and-producer is one half of the pioneering hip hop duo Outkast alongside Andre 3000 and on Friday (16.06.17) he released his long-awaited third solo album ‘Boomiverse’. During their career, Big Boi and Andre have won multiple awards for their music, including six Grammys with that haul also containing one accolade for Album of the Year in 2004 for 2003’s ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’, and the songwriter insists his focus is no longer on prizes but thrilling his fans.



Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, he said: ‘’Me and my partner, you gotta understand, are not platinum recording artists.