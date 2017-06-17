LONDON-Ed Sheeran was forced to stand outside in the cold for ‘’10 hours’’ when he filmed ‘Game of Thrones’, which was made even worse because he forgot to wear his thermals.

The 26-year-old singer/songwriter makes his appearance in season seven of the popular fantasy HBO series, and when he was filming his scenes he had to wait outside during the winter months in England, which was made even worse because he had forgotten to wear his thermals to keep him warm.

Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, the flame-haired musician revealed: ‘’I didn’t put on my thermal socks and I was outside in the winter in England for about 10 hours. So it was cold.’’

The ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker features alongside actress and close pal Maisie Williams, 20 - who plays the role of Arya Stark - in his scene and although he hasn’t seen the final cut he thinks it is ‘’decent’’, but not very ‘’exciting’’. He explained: ‘’I haven’t seen it yet. I just know the scene I did, I did with Maisie [Williams], and it’s decent. I like it. Nothing exciting happens in this scene, we just have a conversation and that’s kind of it.’’ However, Ed - who is currently dating childhood friend Cherry Seaborn - thinks his part in the programme has been ‘’built up too much’’, because he doesn’t have an ‘’integral’’ part in the show.

He added: ‘’[It]has been build up too much. People will just be like, ‘Oh ... oh, all right’. It’s not an integral part of it, at all. I’m just like, in it.’’

Meanwhile, Ed previously revealed the ‘Game of Thrones’ cast was ‘’subjected to a listening session’’ of his latest LP ‘Divide’ after they ended up at his house following a party.

He shared: ‘’All of the Game of Thrones cast ended up around my house the other day, really randomly. And they ended up getting subjected to a listening session.

‘’That was a weird one. It was quite a weird night because there was a party going on ... and I got back to [my house] at two, and then I just got a text being like, ‘Oh, the party’s over. Can we come to yours?’ and I was just about to go to bed, and I was like ‘Oh, alright. Whatever.’ And then all of them turned up and it was really surreal.’’