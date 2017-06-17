WASHINGTON: Pop superstar Katy Perry has made history by becoming the first user to garner 100 million followers on Twitter, the social media platform announced.

"Today we #WITNESS history," Twitter said Friday in a tweet, referencing the title of Perry´s recently released fifth album.

"Congratulations @katyperry, the first to reach 100 million followers! #LoveKaty."

The 32-year-old singer recently livestreamed her life for 96 hours, inviting fans to watch as she slept, cooked, did yoga, cuddled with her dog Nugget and chatted with a stream of celebrities who showed up at her door.

Despite putting her life temporarily under observation with 41 cameras, Perry -- born Katheryn Hudson to conservative Christian parents in California -- said she struggled to handle the attention to her life more broadly.

"I built up this Katy Perry thing that everybody knows and that´s the reason why they´re tuning in and it´s fantastic, but it´s more of a facade," she told the therapist Siri Singh.

"I´m human and I´m living under this crazy microscope," she said, tears smudging her mascara.

Singer Justin Bieber trails on Twitter with just under 97 million followers, while Perry´s pop rival Taylor Swift has 85 million.