LOS ANGELES-Miley Cyrus stopped smoking marijuana after having a nightmare in which she ‘’got so stoned that [she] died’’ live on television.

The 24-year-old singer revealed last month that she’s no longer smoking the drug, and has now said the decision to quit came after she was left terrified by the ‘’seriously horrible’’ dream that saw her drop dead during her opening monologue on American sketch show ‘Saturday Night Live’. She recalled: ‘’I kept having this nightmare, it was seriously horrible . I had this dream that I would die during my monologue on ‘SNL’ for some reason. That I would just get so stoned that I just died. Which I googled, and that’s never happened. No-one’s ever died from weed, but no-one has ever smoked as much as I did, so they don’t really know [if it’s possible.]’’ But the ‘Malibu’ hitmaker also admits quitting the drug has given her the chance to be ‘’really clear’’ when talking about her new music, as she believes her upcoming sixth studio venture is the ‘’most important album’’ she’s ever made. Speaking during an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon’, Miley said: ‘’To sit here, and talk about what I’m doing, I want to be really clear, because I’m actually the most passionate about what I’m doing with this record than I’ve been.

This is the most important album that I’ve ever made.

‘’So I was thinking, if I want to sit on this couch and tell people what I think about my new music, I wanted to sound as smart as I think that I could be, and really explain what I’m doing. And I really just want to sit at home and eat when I’m stoned.’’

The ‘Inspired’ singer revealed in May that she was ‘’completely clean’’ of both drugs and alcohol.

She said at the time: ‘’I hate it when people can’t adjust. I used to [resist changing]. But I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]. I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do.’