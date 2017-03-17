LOS ANGELES-‘Roar’ hitmaker Katy Perry has revealed she finds the English accent sexy.

The 32-year-old pop star, who was previously married to comedian Russell Brand and recently dated actor Orlando Bloom, has admitted she loves the ‘’posh’’ accent and other British traditions, like the Sunday roast, a meal that consists of roasted meat, roast potato and gravy.

She shared: ‘’Many of my English boyfriends that I’ve had along the way (have made them).

‘’I’ve fancied them. I’m very attracted to their accents, of course - so posh.’’

Katy admitted her love of British culture extends to a number of other common meals, too.

She told the BBC Radio 1 ‘Breakfast Show’: ‘’I’ve had bubble and squeak too. I’ve had it all ... I love a fresh-baked Yorkshire pudding.’’ Katy also revealed she is a fan of the British grime star Stormzy, whose debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ recently entered the UK album charts at number one. The ‘Roar’ hitmaker said: ‘’I love him!’’

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Katy and Orlando Bloom ‘’still text and talk’’, despite the celebrity duo calling time on their almost year-long romance.

An insider previously explained: ‘’[Orlando] is just not ready for a serious relationship, but getting back together with Perry is not out of the question.

‘’He cares deeply for Perry and they have a very carefree dynamic with each other. They are both free spirits.’’

Previously, it was suggested that the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor pulled the plug on his relationship with Katy as he didn’t want things to get too serious.

A source claimed: ‘’Katy and Orlando had a great time together.

‘’It was a great healing process for Orlando following his divorce from Miranda [Kerr]. But Katy and Orlando discovered they were on different pages.

‘’Katy wants children and to get married, while Orlando has been there and done that.

‘’At 32, Katy doesn’t want to waste any more time. It became a strain.’’