LOS ANGELES-Kristen Stewart is ‘’sneaker obsessed’’ and owns a lot of the wardrobe staple, although she has claimed she doesn’t have ‘’that much stuff’’.

The 26-year-old actress - who is known for playing the role of Bella Swan in the fantasy drama ‘Twilight’ - has confessed to owning ‘’a lot’’ of trainers because she can’t get enough of the footwear item.Speaking about her favourite wardrobe staple, the blonde beauty told the Metro newspaper: ‘’I have a lot of sneakers. I’m really sneaker-obsessed.’’Although the star is ‘’really open’’ to the outfits her stylist pitches to her, she enjoys having more involvement in the decision process because she doesn’t like to be ‘’remotely dressed’’ by someone else.She explained: ‘’I have a really open and involved collaboration with my stylist.

‘’I’m not remotely dressed by someone. But she’s known me for so many years. I’ve been working with her since I was 13, so she can highlight who I am, rather than make me something else.’’

Kristen has admitted she tries to keep ‘’little pieces’’ or products on film sets or fashion shoots lent to her if she thinks she will wear them again.

She explained: ‘’All this stuff we wear is being lent to us.‘’I try to keep little pieces that feel like mine but I don’t have that much stuff.’’ The Los Angeles-born star - who stars in the Gabrielle Chanel handbag campaign for the luxury French fashion house alongside Cara Delevingne and Pharrell Williams - believes people who are drawn to the industry because of the ‘’attention’’ and the ‘’potential popularity contest’’ is ‘’selfish’’.

Speaking about the business, she said: ‘’There’s nothing wrong with appreciating beauty and aesthetic.

‘’The people who are drawn to fashion for genuine reasons are the artists and those who can appreciate that’s art. Those drawn to it because of the attention that it brings and the potential popularity contest that they have a chance of winning ... that’s just self-serving. It