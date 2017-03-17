LOS ANGELES:– Rumours of a feud between Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson, and speculation of a split, are “nonsense”. Don’t worry, Mixers! Little Mix are most definitely NOT about to split up, after fans became concerned about a potential rift between the girls when Perrie Edwards cropped bandmate Jesy Nelson out of some photographs. Perrie posted a series of snaps from the Kids’ Choice Awards this week on her Instagram account, but the fanbase quickly noticed that Jesy wasn’t in any of them, apparently having been cropped out of the snaps.



However, subsequent rumours that Little Mix were somehow on the verge of breaking up over an inter-band feud, with odds on a break-up apparently being slashed by bookmakers, were quickly denied by the group’s management on Thursday.