LOS ANGELES-Bella Hadid struggles to sleep at night because she fears her modelling career will come to an end, and although she is grateful she is successful, she feels the pressure.

The 20-year-old catwalk icon has admitted she tries to ‘’enjoy the ride’’ and not to dwell on what could happen in the future, but the thought she may not be a model for much longer ‘’worries’’ her and ‘’freaks’’ her out when she goes to sleep at night.

Speaking about her concerns about her work and being an influencer to Compelo.com, the brunette beauty - who won Model of the Year in 2016 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards - said: ‘’I want to enjoy the ride because you never know where the end is. ‘’That’s what really freaks me out and worries me at night when I’m going to sleep.