LOS ANGELES-The nominations for the 2017 Bet Awards are finally in and sees Beyonce compete with her sister Solange Knowles and Bruno Mars up for a total of five nominations. The ceremony will take place this summer and will also award social media stars, sportspeople and filmstars.

Beyonce has the most mentions with seven nominations, including for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Video of the Year and Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award for her song ‘Sorry’ and Album of the Year for ‘Lemonade’. She also shares a nomination with Kahlil Joseph for Video Director of the Year (‘Sorry’ again), with Kendrick Lamar for Best Collaboration (‘Freedom’) and another one for Best Collaboration with Jay Z and DJ Khaled for the latter’s song ‘Shining’.

Meanwhile, her sister Solange is up against her for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Video of the Year (‘Cranes in the Sky’) and Album of the Year (‘A Seat at the Table’), as well as being up for Centric Award (‘Cranes in the Sky’).

Bruno Mars has the most nominations out of all the male contenders. He’s facing Best Male R&B/Pop Artist as well as prizes for his album and single ‘24K Magic’ including Video of the Year, Album of the Year and Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award. He’s als nominated for Video Director of the Year with Jonathan Lia for his song ‘That’s What I Like’.

More big names include Migos, who are hoping to take home awards for Best Group, as well as Best Collaboration, Video of the Year and the Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award for ‘Bad And Boujee’ featuring Lil Uzi Vert. Rae Sremmurd are also up for Best Group and Best Collaboration and Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice for ‘Black Beatles’ featuring Gucci Mane, while Kehlani is looking at prizes for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and the Centric Award (‘Distraction’) and Chance The Rapper is up for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Best New Artist and Album of the Year (‘Coloring Book’).