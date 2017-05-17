A Bristish-Pakistani Adeel Akhtar has made Bafta TV history for being the first non-white best actor winner in the awards' 62-year history.

He was recognised for his brilliant, tortured performance in BBC Three drama Murdered By My Father.

It featured Akhtar as a man who murders his daughter in a so-called honour killing, after she is "promised" to a man but falls in love with another.

The significance of his Bafta win was noted by the drama's screenwriter.

Vinay Patel tweeted: "First non-white fella to win a #Bafta TV award for best actor? This guy. (Not me, obvs)."

Akhtar first came to prominence as Muslim extremist Faisal in Chris Morris's 2010 film Four Lions.

He also starred in Channel 4's sci-fi drama Utopia and Sky's comedy drama Trollied.

His credits also include Apple Tree Yard and The Night Manager.

Previous non-white actors to be nominated in the best actor category include Idris Elba, who received a nod last year for Luther but lost out to Mark Rylance for Wolf Hall.