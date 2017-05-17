LONDON:- A fifth Game of Thrones spin-off pilot is being developed by HBO and George R R Martin. The novelist says another writer has been added to the four announced earlier this month but hasn’t revealed who that person is. “We had four scripts in development when I arrived in LA last week, but by the time I left we had five,” he wrote in his blog. “We have added a fifth writer to the original four.” He also revealed he has yet to complete the sixth book in the series of A Song of Ice and Fire. “Yes, before someone asks, I am still working on Winds of Winter and will continue working on it until it’s done.



“I will confess, I do wish I could clone myself, or find a way to squeeze more hours into the day, or a way to go without sleep. But this is what it is, so I keep on juggling.”