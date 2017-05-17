LOS ANGELES-Jennifer Lopez has tried not to put ‘as much pressure’ on her relationship with Alex Rodriguez and claims the pair are ‘very happy’ together.

The 47-year-old actress is currently dating 41-year-old former professional baseball player and although she believes the couple are ‘’very happy’’ together and are having a ‘’good time’’ with one another, she is wary about putting any strain on their romance.

Speaking to E! News about her love life, the brunette beauty - who has nine-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - said: ‘’I think we are very happy and just having a good time and don’t put as much pressure as everybody else puts on it.’’

However, the ‘Love Don’t Cost A Thing’ hitmaker has come across as being coy when she has discussed her romance in recent interviews, and the star has revealed it is because she feels ‘’very shy’’ opening up about certain topics. She said: ‘’I’m actually very shy about a lot of things.’’ But the ‘Maid in Manhattan’ actress has revealed her ‘’first love’’ has always been dancing, which is a sport she has loved forever.

The ‘World of Dance’ judge explained: ‘’I love dancing. I’ve always loved dance. It’s always been my first love.’’

Jennifer - who is also known as J. Lo - recently celebrated Mother’s Day, which is marked in America on May 14, with her children, her sisters and her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez.

And the star has admitted she felt ‘’complete’’ spending the special day with her family.

She said: ‘’It was great. I was with my mom and my sisters, my kids so it was complete.’’

The vocalist shared a sweet picture of her with her children on social media over the weekend, in which she revealed she is a ‘’proud mama’’ and is ‘’grateful’’ for her kids. The post read; ‘’Mothers Day!!! #proud mama #grateful Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful Mamas!! (sic).’’