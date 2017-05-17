LOS ANGELES-‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ proved an epic failure in its opening weekend, taking a calamitous $15.4 million in North America, data showed Monday, less than a tenth of its budget.

Movies tend to make by far their biggest box office earnings in their opening weekend, often dropping by 50 percent the following week, meaning the revisionist saga directed by Guy Ritchie, 48, is doomed to be one of the flops of the year. Starring Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law, the lavish $175 million Warner Bros. movie has an average rating of 4.6 out of 10 from more than 140 reviews collated by movie website Rotten Tomatoes. “To that hallowed list of great expensive follies - ‘John Carter,’ ‘Ishtar,’ ‘Heaven’s Gate’ - let us ceremonially add another name: ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,’” said Nico Lang of Salon magazine.