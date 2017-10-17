LAHORE-The second day of PFDC Bridal Fashion Week witnessed some reputed names rubbing shoulders with their new collections making heads turn off the runway. Lollywood celebs set temperature high, as they made appearance on the black carpet wearing their favourite designer’s outfit.

If you are a bride-to-be and looking for your perfect trousseau, then Pakistan bridal wears at PFDC is the perfect place.

This year at PLBW17 the council welcomed two distinct sets of shows. In the early evening, the PFDC brought to fashion week bridal and trousseau shows for popular, commercially acclaimed brands. Later in the evening, the PFDC presented shows from luxury design houses.

Jeem by Hamza Bokhari opened the early bridal showcases. His lack of experience was evident and did not bring anything new on the table. His designs were not so cohesive. His collection titled ‘Floating Poetry’ comprised of 15 designs in various lighter weight fabrics complemented by luxe fabrics such as velvet, silk and brocade. He incorporated hues of gold and mint with accents of fuchsia pink and navy blue.

Designer Sara Rohale Asghar was next to showcase her collection ‘The Royale Attire’. Ranging from dusky grey to earthy peaches and finally ending in the classic red bridal ranging from elaborate A-line silhouettes, Farshi lehangas, structured ball gown skirts to slightly tapered straight line shirts. The collection was not up to expectation apart from few dresses none could gain the critics attention. Actress Mehwish Hayat show stopped for the designer. Ahmad Sultan was third to present his collection at PLBW17. Keeping in mind the ease and comfort for a modern quirky bride the collection didn’t fail to impress us. The use of traditional embroideries with modern 3D work and tassels on pure fabrics such as chiffon, net, organza, kamkhab, kundunzair, silk and jamawar were gracefully done. The colour palette included soft hues mainly of grey. The lady who vowed the world with her heart throbbing voice singer Aima Baig walked the ramp for the designer.

The vibrant ensembles in dazzling designs would certainly be dream come true for every bride. Faiza Saqlain ended the early evening show with her collection titled ‘Heer’. It incorporated a variety of techniques including the evergreen dabka, mukesh, tilla and contemporary 3D embellishments and cutworks, throughout the collection. The collection boasts luxe fabrics such as tissue, organza and raw silk to represent the theme and transition of the women and their style over a period of time. Stunning actress Hareem Farooq looked like a dream walking the ramp as a showstopper for the designer. The evening show opened up with the designer duo Sana Safinaz, who brought the collection of traditional ensembles, with a twist on the ramp. The collection was a hit with an antiquity of the riches. It incorporated soft and dreamy hues including pastels such as powder blue, blush pinks, pale yellows with white silver and grey undertones and uses whimsical embellishments to make for an ultra-feminine yet starkly modern aesthetic.

Misha Lakhani came up with a strong collection titled ‘Bagh-e-Bahar. The colour scheme she used was very impressive. The designer used signature fabrics such silk, net, velvet, muslin and tissue. She also combined different techniques such as appliqué with badla and zardozi with resham accents throughout the collection. Armeena khan walked the ramp for the designer. Mahgul showcased her collection titled ‘Darya’. The designer better knows how to play with colour’s along with heavy embellishments. Incorporating monochrome hues, ranging from black and cream, red and pink to blue and grey, ‘Darya’ was based on luxe fabrics such as velvet, organza, raw silk and net.

The show ended with Sania Maskatiya collection titled “SAMARKAND”. With a diverse colour palette ranging from pastels to jewel tones, the collection comprised of both menswear and women’s wear ensembles, aspiring to create modern heirlooms. Both the collections by Amrapali Jewels comprise of traditional and timeless bridal pieces for today’s modern bride.