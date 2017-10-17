LONDON:- The Beatles are making £67,000-a-day from a company that shut down 50 years ago. The legendary rock band - which featured John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr - formed Apple Corps in 1968 to manage their affairs and the firm has announced a turnover of £24.4 million for the year ending January 31. Apple Corps is owned by the two surviving members of the band, Sir Paul and Ringo, as well as George Harrison and John Lennon’s widows Olivia and Yoko Ono.

Accounts from the firm have revealed that each party was paid as much as £2.97 million in ‘’aggregate fees for promotional services, name and likeness’’ for the 12-month period, according to the Daily Mirror newspaper.