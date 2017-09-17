Fashion designer Omar Mansoor presented his collection ‘The New Empire’ marking 100 years of the Russian Revolution at London Fashion Week, on Saturday, September 16.

Returning to the coveted LFW runway with his 13th collection, Omar Mansoor draws inspiration from one of the most radical events in history and chimes in its centenary celebrations with bespoke evening wear reflecting the period’s fashion explosion.

The beginning of the 20th century saw fashion take a 360-degree turn from exotic dresses to fuss-free, uniform-like attires. Patriotism remained a constant theme and designers seemed to conform to a more conservative, communist code.

However, like all changes, this, too, was a gradual process; a natural merging of the old and the new. Omar taps into this transitional period and captures it through a neutral, almost colourless palette accentuated with symbolic, embroidered Faberge eggs motifs.

Featuring a range of distinct design translated through a mix of supple fabrics and an array of silhouettes, Omar brings his own fashion spin to the century-old narrative while staying on trend with modern day’s sartorial demands.