LAHORE-Shafqat Amanat Ali, a classical singer hailing from the Patiala gharana, has been studying music since the age of four. With several local and Bollywood chart-topping hits in the bag, the music maestro has won many awards for his famous tracks. He has an incredible repertoire across the border and was aptly nicknamed the ‘Rock star Ustad’ by music producer Saleem Merchant. In an exclusive interview with The Nation he talks about his career and success. following are the excerpts:

Tell us about your music journey from being a gharana singer to now being a household name?

My journey is not hidden from anyone. My ancestors, my father, both my uncles, and both my brothers have been singing. Honestly speaking, when my family was doing the classical music as part of the gharana, they were a household name and so am I. So I’m really blessed, and God has been kind to me and my family. I am taking the legacy forward and all three generations listen to our music that no less than a blessing.

How does it feel to be back on Coke Studio 10? And how do you think the show has transitioned from season 1- season 10?

It feels really good to be back. I feel like I’m picking up where I left off because I know all the musicians on the set personally and it’s feels good to be performing with the gang again. The energy and talent of these artists is quite compelling and it drives you to become part of this energy. It’s always a great feeling to perform on Coke Studio.

You have been instrumental in drawing youngsters to classical music. Is that something you will always keep in mind in your future albums too?

Yes, and don’t you think that’s a good thing? That our younger generation is attracted and interested in classical music that we are forgetting and had put on the back stoves since quite long now. I hope it’s a good thing and yes I’ll keep doing something which I’ve been doing in the past. Fusing old music and sugar coating it with new music and giving it to the youngsters so they can in one way or the other understand classical music and respect it.

Tell us something about your song

‘Allahu Akbar’?

The song is ‘Allahu Akbar’, and this of course, has mention of the Supreme Being’s qualities, His Grandness. The song combines God’s humbleness, His anger, and the way we all connect to Allah. It’s a sacred song and I’m happy to perform it. See, I’m a Pisces and we are generally very close to Sufism. I believe in living a balanced life, taking the world along with your work. I’m not about extremes regarding anything.

With new musical reality shows, do you think it has had an impact on playback singing?

I think it’s a great thing. People should go out and hunt new talent, give them a chance and a platform where they can come forward and show their talent and abilities to the world. But at the same time the thing I find very wrong about these reality shows is that they make a star and then they forget that star. The same star which gets an overnight popularity everywhere is forgotten easily. After they have become a star through the show, nobody offers them anything. Nobody offers them to do any album or project. And those stars disappear, that’s the sad part. But other than that, hunting for a talent and making them a star I think is a great idea.

From working in Bollywood to gathering accolades abroad, you have achieved so much in your life – what is it now that you are looking forward to?

I think, the day you think that this is it, after then you die as an artist -especially if you are a singer. Because you need to keep singing, I believe that is what keeps you young and entertaining for the world. And that’s what you get your energy from. So I think that sky is the limit. As an artist you have to keep raising the bar, and keep accepting the challenges and keep coming up with something new, through which you can prove yourself. Make people believe that this is your best but know that you can do better than what you have done in the past.

Would you like to share about your upcoming projects?

There are numerous projects in the pipeline. There are a few Bollywood movies, a few singles, and some tours and shows abroad that we’re still negotiating. Other than that I am keeping myself busy with my own way of doing music.