LOS ANGELES:- Drake has branded his Coachella accommodation as ‘’the most offensive place’’ he has ever stayed in as he accused The Madison Club of ‘’racial profiling’’. The 30-year-old rapper surprised revellers at the three-day music festival in California over the weekend as he made a special appearance during Future’s set on Saturday night. But although he spent the weekend enjoying the festival, he wasn’t so pleased with his accommodation as he took to Instagram on Monday to slam The Madison Club, accusing them of ‘’racial profiling’’.

Next to a picture of the luxury location’s logo, the ‘One Dance’ hitmaker wrote: ‘’The most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling #Coachella (sic)’’