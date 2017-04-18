LOS ANGELES-Janet Jackson is reportedly getting over her split from estranged husband Wissam Al Mana by focusing her attention to writing a new album and rescheduling her 75 axed tour dates.

The 50-year-old singer reportedly split from her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana earlier this month, and is now said to be focusing all of her energy on writing new ‘’positive’’ uplifting music about becoming a mother to the estranged couple’s three-month-old son, Eissa Al Mana. The ‘Scream’ hitmaker is also going to play the shows she postponed to become a mother last year under a new run of dates named the ‘State Of The World’ tour, which will hit North America later this year. A source told The Sun newspaper: ‘’Having a baby has upped her desire to release positive music and she wants her new songs to be a celebration of life, love and motherhood. ‘’She plans to get back on tour in North America in October, followed by a brand new album. ‘’Last year’s incomplete ‘Unbreakable World Tour’ is being revamped to become ?the ‘State Of The World Tour’ and she is already scheduling summer rehearsals.’’ It comes after Wissam, 42 - who Janet wed in 2012 - penned an emotional message to the pop star amidst claims they have separated.