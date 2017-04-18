KARACHI-Actress and singer Veena Malik has opened her own production house.

Veena has named it after her own, VM productions. The actress is planning to release various productions soon and will also work as a producer and director.

She is also said to be seen as a host in a talk show on a private TV channel. Sources said that Veena has left the decision of her marital life on Mufti Naeem and Aamir Liaquat.

After three years of marriage, Veena sought khula from her husband Asad Khattak last month. The couple got married in Dubai on December 25 in 2013, they have two children.