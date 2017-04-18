It's been less than 100 days since President Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States, and already his wife Melania Trump has been an unorthodox First Lady. She hasn't moved into the White House with their son Barron yet, for one thing. She copped to bathing Barron in caviar when he was younger, for another. Still, she's been successful so far in her most important duty: making sure her husband seems presidential.

According to Marie Claire, at White House Easter egg roll, eagle-eyed observers noticed that Melania subtly reminded President Donald Trump how to behave during the national anthem. While she and Barron immediately placed their hands on their hearts, Donald wasn't so fast.

In typical Trump fashion, Donald rolled with the faux pas, swinging his hand up smoothly as if the nudge from Melania never happened. Naturally, Trump's critics were ready with the insults.