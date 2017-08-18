Things may look bleak for Democrats these days, but Michael Moore thinks he knows how they can get back on top.

“Humor is the non-violent weapon by which we’re going to help turn this around,” said the Academy Award-winning director of “Bowling for Columbine” who is currently starring in his one-man Broadway show.

“If you use your sense of humor and your wit to go against what’s going on, it can be devastating and it can reach a lot of people.”

Moore has been doing his part in the anti-Donald Trump movement by ridiculing the president, part of what he calls “an unofficial army of comedy out there that is working to bring him down.”

He cites comedians like Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Alec Baldwin and Stephen Colbert and notes that Melissa McCarthy, in her “Saturday Night Live” sketches, played a role in the stepping down of Sean Spicer, Trump’s oft-beleaguered press secretary. “I knew Spicer was gone the second after that first sketch was over,” he said Thursday.

Moore has been taking his unhappiness to the streets and promises more. Earlier this week, he led the audience of his show “The Terms of My Surrender” in a protest to Trump’s reaction to the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Hundreds rallied outside Trump Tower, including celebrities Mark Ruffalo, Olivia Wilde, Tom Sturridge and Zoe Kazan.

While Moore’s nightly 90-minute onstage tirade puts his disdain for the president front and center, he also tackles other hot-button topics, such as the Flint water crisis and race relations. Moore tweaks each performance to address the headlines of the day and plans a dozen upcoming stunts with the audience.

“I’m blessed that I have this forum every night by which to construct a piece of theater and use the events of that day in the show. I’m very lucky to be able to do that,” he said. “It’s not your typical Broadway experience.”

Moore directed and produced “Fahrenheit 9/11,” a critical look at the presidency of George W. Bush, and “Sicko,” which examines health care in the United States. His films have also explored school shootings and the loss of the middle class.

With Republicans currently in control of the House, Senate, and White House, Moore said Democrats may be in “bad shape” but they still can fight against the man in the Oval Office.

“We can come at him like a swarm of bees — take him to court on everything we can take him to court on. Melissa McCarthy and Alec Baldwin — do your thing. I’ll do my thing,” he said. “We are without power but we are not powerless.”

But Moore, who correctly predicted that Trump would beat Hillary Clinton last November, doesn’t believe Trump will be forced to cut short his presidency.

“There’s no end of Trump. Quit calling him the ‘Teflon president.’ Teflon implies he’s in the pan. He’s never been in the pan. He’s not going in the pan. And he’s not leaving on his own accord and the Republicans aren’t going to impeach him. So we got a problem.”