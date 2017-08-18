LOS ANGELES:- Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik has revealed he considers himself to be a ‘’spiritual person’’. The 24-year-old star was often considered to be the most mysterious member of One Direction and Zayn has admitted he’s keen to draw a boundary with the public, which has included trying to keep his faith in Islam out of the spotlight. Zayn explained: ‘’My faith is between me and God, and whatever that God is, that’s between me and them. That’s where I draw the line: the specifics. ‘’I am a spiritual person and I do believe that everything happens for a reason, so I do have faith in something.–CM

I just don’t wish to specify what that is.’’ The chart-topping star said he doesn’t want to project his ideas and feelings onto his fans. Therefore, Zayn tries to keep his faith between himself and God. Speaking to V Man magazine, the former One Direction singer said: ‘’I don’t want anybody to feel like I’m trying to dictate or wave my opinion on anything. I’m just doing what I’m doing. ‘’My religion, or whatever that is, is between me and God, and that’s just how I want to keep it.’’ This comes shortly after Zayn - who is currently dating American model Gigi Hadid - admitted he can’t go anywhere without being recognised. The singer-songwriter revealed he doesn’t feel able to escape attention, regardless of where he is in the world. Zayn said: ‘’It’s a really weird world. I don’t think there’s anywhere I could be anonymous now.’’ Although Zayn is largely able to slip under the radar during the early hours of the morning in New York City, the respite is only temporary. He explained: In New York (where Gigi is based), you can sometimes get out in the early hours of the morning for a walk. “But there’s no underground parking here, no escape routes. So they’re going to get pictures, they’re going to find you. In LA his own usual US base, it’s more catered to these things - you’ve got back entrances and that.”