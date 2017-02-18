LONDON-A teenager who had previously only left her home county of Cornwall twice has become a global sensation after her YouTube video went viral. Daisy Clark, 18, from Newquay, received critical acclaim online when she made a cover of the song Hopelessly Devoted to you from the musical Grease. The video was shared by a music magazine to social media, where it received almost six million views.

Record label Warner Music Group released the song on Friday. Daisy said: “It’s so exciting that someone like me, from tiny town miles away from London, can release such an iconic song after being spotted online. “I hope it will inspire other musicians around the country to keep trying, and not let small town mentality or negativity get them down.” The young performer said she almost did not post the video due to negative comments she had previously had online about her weight.