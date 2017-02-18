Karachi - Maha Ali Kazmi’s highly anticipated new single titled ‘Summer Nights’ releases nationwide today. Following the successes of Nazar and Jana Nahin, songs produced by FarhadHumayun and Shahi Hasan respectively, this will be Maha’s third single. It stands out from the rest of her work so far in that it’s a song in English composed and written by Maha herself. It is produced and arranged by MubashirAdmani. The song narrates how a beautiful experience resurfaces as a memory can be painful when you are separated from loved one. On his part MubashirAdmani was absolutely brilliant in the immaculate arrangement of music and production. On the launch of Summer Nights, Maha has said, “I’m very excited about the song release as this is my first English release, While I understand even within my genre I am trying to capture a small niche, this being an English song, as an artist I strongly feel this is my best work so far, and also a work closest to my heart.

“I wrote ‘Summer Nights’ away from home while study in Melbourne. Music was the furthest thing from my mind back then, yet the place where I was studying was a kind of a cultural center where music bands converged on the street corners with dancers.”