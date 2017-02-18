Karachi-With an acclaimed passion and focus on reviving native textile and craft heritage, eminent couturier Nida Azwer continues to evolve her ethos as the atelier is set to showcase two collections at Fashion Pakistan Week 2017 ‘Süsleme’, as a solo luxury pret a porter showcase and ‘The Khalarai Collection’ as part of the anticipated sustainable craft show.

‘The Khalarai’ is deeply entrenched in a serious endeavor to revive and rejuvenate traditional craft, specifically embroideries in Pakistan. Drawing inspiration from interior Sindh’s age-old embroideries, the atelier meticulously reinvents stitches such as the Hurmich, Seesha Tanka, Moti Tanka and Heera Tanka on fine quality organza and silk. True to the ateliers revivalist ethos of incorporating traditional craft in a contemporary narrative, The Khalarai introduces traditional silhouettes with contemporary twists across the range of intricately worked Ghararas, Saris, Dupattas and Ajkans on neutral tones including off white, beige and grey.

The standalone Süsleme luxury pret collection embraces the vibrant colors draw from Uzbek textiles and the collection is set to be presented across a range of luxurious fabrics including fine silks and organzas with detailed 3D embellishment, experimental embroidery and textures with beads, ribbons and crystals. The collection is designed across a colour range of saffron, coal, brown, magenta, hues of blue, black and white. The silhouettes will follow structures from contemporary to traditional including contrasted peplums and draped jacketspaired with crisp pants such as culottes, cigarette, harem and shalwars.