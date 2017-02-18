Lahore-Following the resounding success of its 2016 unstitched collection, Crimson Lawn by Farah Talib Aziz and Crimson Luxe by Saira Shakira – leading textile brand announces their exciting partnership with Saira Shakira once again for the luxury lawn collection titled ‘Solivagant’ which means wanderer.

Solivagant, Luxury Lawn collection by Saira Shakira takes inspirations from the free-spirited woman who loves to wander. She has a gypsy soul and a vibrant hope for the unknown. The joy of getting lost, the thrilling strangeness of the new and the fearlessness to embrace unknown experiences define the Solivagant.

The collection consists of 8 distinct designs in 2 color ways each. The design details highlight landscape inspired embroideries, mountains, water, surreal prints, Alice in Wonderland like patterns, exotic flora and gorgeous ancient relics. With vibrant silk dupattas, embellished add-ons and detailed embroideries in the most perfect summer colors, the collection has all the oomph of luxury wear and the practicality of lawn.

Speaking about their lawn debut, creative directors Saira and Shakira collectively said; “We wanted our first lawn collection to reflect our signature cutting edge aesthetics and innovative embellishments. You will see textured embroideries, quirky metallic add on, 3-D embellishments, gorgeously surreal prints, scenic illustrations and a whole lot of drama in our collection ‘Solivagant’ which is an ode to the spirit of wandering and losing oneself.We hope our patrons will enjoy each design as each one of them tells the story of a new experience.”