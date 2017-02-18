Famous director Saeed Rizvi has expressed wish to sign Shabnam in an important role in his upcoming movie.

Talking to media, Saeed Rizvi said that he is in a continuous contact with Shabnam however, the announcement will come in few days.

He said that combination of Pakistani and Bangladeshi actors in a movie will be a good gesture. He said that Pakistani movies can be displayed in Bangladesh as its government doesn’t allow exhibition of Indian movies.

Saeed Rizvi also suggested other filmmakers to boost film industry by making movies with Iran, Turkey and Bangladesh.