FF-LOS ANGELES-Maisie Williams says she and the ‘Game of Thrones’ cast are constantly worried spilling the show’s secrets.

The 19-year-old actress plays Arya Stark in the HBO fantasy TV series - based on George R. R. Martin’s series of novels - and she has revealed that she and her co-stars will often go out together socialising and will talk about upcoming plots and what they think is in stores for the characters, forgetting how popular it is and that fans could be listening in.

In an interview on BBC Radio 1, she said: ‘’We go out for a drink and discuss (what’s going to happen) but we have to watch what we’re saying because you don’t know who is listening to your conversation.

show since the beginning you forget that it’s become so popular, so when you’re sat chatting about possible storylines you’re like, ‘Oh we better keep this quiet because people might actually think we know what’s gonna happen even though we are speculating.’

Although Maisie has been on the series since 2011 she doesn’t get told everything that’s in store for Arya or the other main players and has to make ‘’educated guesses’’ just like the fans.

She said: ‘’I make educated guesses and we try and get answers and bits of information and knowledge from the writers but they keep it close to their chest.’’

With the forthcoming Season 7 completed and due for release later this year, she teased: ‘’People should be excited.’’

HBO head of programming Casey Bloys previously confirmed that ‘Game of Thrones’ will be coming to an end after Season Eight.

He said: ‘’I think the showrunners [D.B. Weiss and David Benioff] have a very specific plan about the number of seasons they want to do. If I could get them to do more, I would take 10 seasons, but we want to take their lead with what they could do and what the best version of the show is.’’