UCWeb is a company within Alibaba Group’s mobile business division and is all set to excite its Pakistani customers with a thrilling TVC for its flagship browser, UC Browser. The new action-packed TV commercial features two extremely talented Pakistanis: Mehwish Hayat, the leading actress as the protagonist and Nabeel Qureshi, Director of the box office hits Na Maloom Afraad and Actor-in-Law as the man behind the scenes. The advertisement displays UC Browser's edge over other internet browsers with its blazing speed.

Starting with an action movie scene, we see Mehwish in a completely new avatar – a superhero with a dangerous task to accomplish. An uber cool female superhero character is unprecedented in Pakistani TV commercials as well as the silver screen. In this creative and unique way, two important features of UC Browser, fast video buffering and downloading are highlighted.

Catering to the local users’ need, UC Browser provides solutions to the problems an internet user faces such as slow video buffering and downloading. Equipped with the signature cloud computing technology and U3 Kernel, UC Browser is able to offer users a faster and more convenient web surfing experience. Kenny Ye, GM, Overseas Business, Alibaba Mobile Business Group, said, “In Pakistan, online video watching and downloading are two of the main activities of our user. However, with the relatively slow internet speed, the video experience is always interrupted. We want to change this situation with technology and localization strategy, offering seamless browsing, swift downloading, quick and easy navigation to the most popular local news, videos, music, etc.”

UC Browser is ready to enhance the browsing experience for Pakistanis after its success in China, Indonesia, Russia and India. So start streaming and surfing with UC Browser without slow buffering, pausing and waiting!

About UCWeb

UCWeb Inc. (UCWeb) is a business within the Alibaba Mobile Business Group and a leading provider of mobile internet software and services. Since its inception in 2004, UCWeb’s mission has been to provide a better mobile internet experience to people around the world. UC Browser, the flagship product of UCWeb, is compatible with all mainstream operating systems and available in 11 languages including English, Russian, Indonesian and Vietnamese. As of June 2016, UC Browser had reached 420 million Monthly Active Users worldwide.

