This might be a heartbreaking news for many of you people that actress Armeena Khan announced her engagement on Instagram last night.

Under the beautiful picture, she added the caption: "...and he got down on his knee...I said "yes!!!" #Happy #Engaged #Bae #Cuba #Paradise #Pink"

Although, we don't know who her 'bae' actually is. But, we are happy to see that she is happier than ever as she revealed it to her fans saying, "I am so, so happy today. Nothing and no one can bring me down."

However, she promised her fans that she will soon tell everything about this special person in life as soon as possible.