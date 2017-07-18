LSO ANGELES-Carmen Electra is seeking a restraining order against a man she found sitting outside her house who reportedly thinks they are engaged.

The 45-year-old actress was previously granted a temporary order against Daniel Lablanc that required him to stay at least 100 yards away from her, but it expired on July 7 so she is now seeking to have indefinite protection. According to TMZ, the former ‘Baywatch’ star saw the man sitting in his car outside her house in June and after a while, she grew worried so called police.

Officers took Lablanc into custody for mental evaluation, and documents obtained by the website state the man’s friends claim he has anger issues and frequently got annoyed when anyone attempted to convince him that Carmen is not his fiance.

Meanwhile, Carmen previously confessed she would love to date an ‘’intelligent’’ man.

She said: ‘’If they don’t trust me, it’s hard. It makes work hard. They have to be incredibly smart, intelligent, brains is everything. Looks aren’t really a priority for me. I like artists, a sense of humour.

And whilst she’d love to have that special someone in her life, Carmen is trying to strike up a ‘’balance’’ between her career and her home life.

She added: ‘’I just keep myself really busy and throw myself into work. I’m trying to have more balance in my life because I’m either one hundred percent work or one hundred percent relationship.

‘’I love doing this and I’m a workaholic sometimes and other times, I like to chill and relax. It’s about finding that balance. I’m getting there.’’