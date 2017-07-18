LOS ANGELES:- Veteran actor Martin Landau, whose versatile screen career stretched from the 1960s TV series ‘Mission: Impossible’ to his Oscar-winning turn as Bela Lugosi in “Ed Wood,” has died at 89, his publicist said Sunday. Brooklyn-born Landau died Saturday of unexpected complications during a hospital stay in Los Angeles, according to a statement issued by publicist Dick Guttman. “We are overcome with sadness to report the death of iconic actor Martin Landau,” said the statement. “He had just celebrated his 89th birthday.” Screenwriter Joss Whedon said Landau’s turn as philandering eye doctor and brother of Jerry Orbach in Woody Allen’s 1989 “Crimes and Misdemeanors” was “perfect.”

“RIP Martin Landau,” he added on Twitter. Landau got his start on Broadway in the 1950s, before a 1959 film debut in Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller “North by Northwest.”