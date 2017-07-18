LOS ANGELES-Paris Hilton is planning to release a remix of her hit track ‘Stars are Blind’.

The 36-year-old socialite managed to climb into number 18 on the Billboard 100 with her debut single ‘Stars Are Blind’ in 2006 - the track that launched her DJ career - and now she’s hoping to give it a modern twist and re-release it as a remix.

Taking to her Twitter account, she said: ‘’We’re working on the new 2017 remix of ‘’Stars Are Blind’’, (sic) followed by a princess and music note emojis.

And it seems her announcement came along at the right time as the blonde bombshell hit the headlines last week when her boyfriend Chris Zylka, whom she’s been dating since February, got her name inked in a Disney-style font on his forearm. Paris shared a picture of the body art on her Instagram account, which she captioned: ‘’Such a lucky girl! My love surprised me & got my name tattooed in #Disney font (sic).’’ The TV personality has claimed her beau decided to get the bold etching because she is ‘’his most magical place on earth’’ and his ‘’fairytale princess’’. She added: ‘’And said cause I’m his most magical place on Earth & he finally found his fairytale princess. #BoyfriendGoals (sic).’’

Paris also shared a video of Chris, which saw her pan to the new tattoo, as she declares her love for him and appreciation for his grand gesture.

She said: ‘’Oh my god, my love came home and surprised me with a Paris tattoo in a Disney font. I love you.’’

This news comes shortly after Paris revealed her romance with the ‘Leftovers’ actor is ‘’serious’’, and she will gladly cut short her work projects to be by her partner’s side.