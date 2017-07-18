LAHORE-Singer Zubair Ilyas recently performed a series of international music concerts in Singapore in collaboration with MYRAS to promote Asian music across the globe. In the concert, Zubair performed various genres of music including pop, ghazals and semi classical. The audience appreciated and lauded the singer by his power pack performances. Talking to media Zubair said, “Music is window to soul and it has no specific language, regardless of nationality or culture, people love fine music,” he said. Zubair has recently launched the video of his song “Kon Kehta he” on social media platform which is widely appreciated by the music listeners. Currently he is working on his new song that will be released by the end of this year. He has formally acquired Masters Degree in Music from London School of Music.

He is highly passionate and his mission is to promote Asian Music across the globe.