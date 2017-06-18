LONDON-Ed Sheeran is set to receive an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honour’s list for his contribution to the music industry. The 26-year-old singer songwriter has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honour’s List and has been selected to gain the prestigious accolade for his contribution to the music industry for the last six years, ever since he launched his career in 2011, BBC news has reported.

The flame -haired hunk shot to fame with the release of his debut album ‘Plus’, and he has continued to make waves in the entertainment business with his records, which has seen him bag two Grammy awards for Song of the Year and Best Solo Performance for his single ‘Thinking Out Loud’ in 2016, as well as a Brit Award for the track from his album ‘X’, and Songwriter of the Year at the 2015 Ivor Novello Awards. Although the musician recently took a one-year hiatus from the music industry, he made an unforgettable comeback earlier this year with the release of his two hit singles ‘Castle on the Hill’ and ‘Shape of You’ from his third LP ‘Divide’.

However, Sheeran - who is currently dating girlfriend Cherry Seaborn - is not the only vocalist set to be recognised for the Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, as Emeli Sande is also set to be receiving the title for her vocal talent, as well as her charity work. The 30-year-old powerhouse won two Ivor Novello Awards for her 2012 hit ‘Next To Me’, but she has also worked closely with charities to help those suffering from cancer, HIV and AIDS, and in 2014 she took part in the ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’ single to raise funds for the Ebola crisis that hit West Africa.