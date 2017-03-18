LAHORE-Pakistan and India share the same and common cultural history and are tied with a past that is laden with great struggle against foreign invaders and colonial powers. The 3rd Humsaya Theatre for Peace festival was held yesterday in Amritsar drawing huge crowd and extensive media interest.

The six-day festival has been organized by Ajoka Theatre in collaboration with India’s Manch Rang Manch to mark the 70th anniversary of Partition.

In this six days festival three days have been given to Ajoka Theatre plays and the other days are given to the Indian artistes to present their own plays. The festival opened at Virsa Vihar with Manch Rang Manch’s “Pul Sirat”, a play about the story of a Muslim woman abducted during the Partition riots and eventually married to a Sikh. The play was written by eminent India playwrights Sawrajbir and directed by Kewal Dhalliwal.

The play was profusely applauded by a packed to capacity Virsa Hall auditorium. A documentary by Nirvaan Nadeem, who played the role of Bhagat Singh titled “Becoming Bhagat Singh”, was also screened on the occasion. On the second day of the festival Ajoka presented it’s much acclaimed play “Mera Rang Day Basanti Chola”, based on the life and sacrifice of freedom struggle hero Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Talking to The Nation, writer and the leading force behind Shahid Nadeem said that we received a warm welcome from the audience of India.

Ajoka will present today its play “Kaun hai Yeh Gustakh”, based on the life and works of Saadat Hassan Manto. The play deals with Manto’s struggle with his detractors and an increasingly conservative and intolerant Pakistan which he foresees in his writing and amazing prescience. “Major newspapers and TV channels are giving prominent coverage to the festival and appreciating its theme of peace. “A seminar on “partition and Theater will also be held on 20th March at the Virsa Vihar. Eminent theatre personalities from India and Pakistan will speak on the occasion,” he said.