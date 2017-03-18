LAHORE-Popular luxury prêt-à-porter label BaraéKhanom launched its debut S/S Lawn 2017 collection titled “Rubaiyat”.

The new collection was launched via an exclusive preview event held at PompieResturant Gulberg, Lahore and included a fashion presentation as well asa live performance from the maestro Ali Sethi.

Drawing from an understated aesthetic, BaraéKhanom’s lawn endeavors to reintroduce minimalism this summer through its design ethos. Indeed Rubaiyat by BaraéKhanom is inspired by raw ethnic beauty found in Pakistani craftsmanship and merges this with a uniquely Western style as modeled across a campaign by international model and actor Kiran Malik. The campaign launches on March 16th 2017 and the collection also in March.

BaraéKhanom’s debut lawn collection presents 11 distinct designs with 2 designs in 2 colour ways; complementing the collections’ pure pima cotton/lawn is the use of fabrics such as chiffons and silks. With a colourpalatte celebrating both vibrant and muted tones, Rubaiyat includes designs ranging from the more abstract, to animal print, to floral and tribal references.

Speaking about her lawn debut, AlishiaKhattak, creative director of BaraéKhanom said that we are delighted to extend BaraéKhanom’s unique ethnic meets western vibeto our lawn with our debut this Spring/Summer 2017.

“We are keen to offer a more deconstructed design sense, introducing absolutely new techniques to enhance the unique identity of one’s traditional lawn outfit. This includes for instance intricate handcrafted ribbon work for the very first time as an embellishment to one’s lawn,” she said.