LOSANGELES (ENEWS): After six months away from the red carpet, the actress and mother of two returned to the spotlight for the opening of a new New York and Company store in her birthplace, Miami. The star is a designer for the brand and has been the face of several of its seasonal collections. Draped in an aquamarine one-shoulder gown with a multicolor belt, Mendes could not be missed as she smiled for the cameras confidently with her caramel curly locks tousled over one shoulder. The event marked the first time she’s posed for cameras in half a year. In September, she stepped out in the Big Apple to attend her own Eva Mendes X New York & Company fashion show.

After giving birth to her second child, Amada, nearly a year ago in April, the star has remained mostly out of the limelight, opting out of attending award shows this past season with her partner, Ryan Gosling, who was a Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee for his performance in La La Land.