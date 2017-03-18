Lahore-Pakistan’s most accomplished woman in music, HadiqaKiani, proudly announces the launch of “WAJD – Volume 1”. WAJD aims to revive and preserve the regions core musical heritage, and resuscitate Pakistani folk culture by promoting instruments, poetry and timeless melodies in an unequivocal manner.

Expect moving musical renditions of folklore that explore our sub-continent’s lost traditions, preservation of regional languages and dialects and sounds in their pure organic form, embracing the simplicity of music. Indeed, WAJD literally means spiritual ecstasy, induced by remembrance of GOD (Zikr) through spiritual poetry. Produced, mastered, mixed and recorded by one of Pakistan’s leading music producers and Hadiqa’s long-time collaborator and brother, IrfanKiani, “WAJD – Volume 1” will introduce 8 tracks, recorded in pure organic form in a live studio format, encapsulating the individuality of each featured musician and their respective instrument. With no digital or mechanical post insertions, HadiqaKiani and IrfanKiani celebrate the raw musical imperfections with “WAJD – Volume 1” and hope to give listeners a simple, organic and more majestic resonance.

HadiqaKiani, who is already recognized for singing in a variety of dialects, will be heard highlighting six of regional languages, i.e. Punjabi, Saraiki,Sindhi, Balochi, Pashto and Urdu (BrijBasha) in “WAJD – Volume 1”.

Further, Hadiqa also features as a guitarist in and for the first time ever, playing the BalochiDamboor. IrfanKiani has used a diversity of regional and classical instruments such as the Sarod, Damboor (Damburo), SazBaglama, Rabab, Sitar, Lavta, Ukulele, Acoustic Guitars, Harmonium, Bansuri, Duduk&Mey, Sarangi, Surando, Dholak, QawaaliJori and Auxillary Percussions for “WAJD – Volume 1”.

“WAJD is not only an audio album but a musical journey that aims to explore lost traditions, the freedom of ownership of the Eastern folk tradition, the individuality of each artist and instrument free from the superficial and over-processing of digital recording and the stripping away of grandiose arrangements to reveal a simple layer of musical truth. We arehonoured to have collaborated with Pakistan’s most talented artists to bring this journey to life, and look forward to evolving as an artist myself as each song andVolume evolves.” said HadiqaKiani and IrfanKiani about “WAJD – Volume 1”.

Conceptualized, visualised and directed by Abdullah Haris, “WAJD – Volume 1” chapters have been shot in single-take format in natural daylight. The first chapter will be released this March 2017.