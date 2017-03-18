WASHINGTON-Kourtney Kardashian has kept her high school prom shoes for over two decades, which has set tongues wagging she plans to pass them down to her children.Kardashian has kept her high school prom shoes.

The 37-year-old television personality has taken to social media to prove she has not thrown out a pair of Gucci open-toed heeled shoes, which she wore to the formal end of year ceremony over 20 years ago.

The brunette beauty who has sons Mason, seven, Reign, two, and four-year-old daughter Penelope with her on/off partner Scott Disick shared a picture of the designer brand of footwear on Snapchat, which she captioned: ‘’My prom shoes from high school.

Although the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star has failed to explain why she has kept hold of the item for over two decades, her recent post has set tongues wagging she has treasured the item so she can show them off to her children when they grow up and let them wear the shoes if they fit into the product.

Meanwhile the oldest of the Kardashian/Jenner brood regularly receives beauty advice from her 61-year-old momager Kris Jenner, who has told her to ‘’always’’ treat her skin like silk if she wants to boast a flawless complexion.

Speaking previously, the reality star said: Speaking previously, the reality star said: ‘’My mom always says to treat your skin like silk.’’One of the many reasons I love the Replenishing Oil from Manuka Doctor is that it helps protect the moisture levels of my skin so that it looks and feels more silky and smooth.