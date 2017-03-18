KARACHI-7th Sky Entertainment, one of the largest independent production houses in Pakistan spearheaded by Abdullah Kadwani& Asad Qureshi, today announced their most awaited drama serial “MohabbatTumseNafrat Hai” will be aired soon. Written by the legendary playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, of SadqayTumhare&Pyarey Afzal fame, MohabbatTumseNafrat Hai stars industry’s heartthrob, Imran Abbas, with award winning television actress Ayeza Khan in the lead roles along with Shehzad Sheikh & Saba Faisal in pivotal roles. This unusual love story has been directed by ace director Farooq Rind, whose last venture on TV were super hit drama serials Gul-e-Raana&Besharam.