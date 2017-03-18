LOSANGELES-Sienna Miller is interested in starring in a Marvel movie.

The 35-year-old British blonde is keen to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a lead role and thinks a successful turn in a superhero blockbuster would give her ‘’foreign value’’ as an actress and the potential to get some of her own passion projects off the ground.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, Sienna said: ‘’I would be the lead in a Marvel film. I’m not averse to doing something like that.’’

Explaining what she means by ‘’foreign value’’ in the cinema, she added: ‘’Foreign value is numbers. You know, someone like Jennifer Lawrence has foreign value. She can get anything financed, she has foreign value for sure . For people to bank on you in that way, you need numbers. I can’t get a film financed in the way that you would need to. It’s all about numbers. Which is because you can have two movie stars in something and if the film’s crap it can make nothing. The whole way that the industry is set up is numbers, and it doesn’t add up, they’re terrible at the numbers. But I’m not frustrated. I feel quite content.’’

Sienna has been very busy of late with a number of acclaimed supporting roles in movies such as ‘American Sniper’, ‘Foxcatcher’ and most recently ‘The Lost City of Z’.

The blonde beauty would like to really push herself in a lead role but she has to balance her career with being a single parent to her four-year-old daughter Marlowe, whom she lives with in New York City.

She said: ‘’It’s suited me since I had Marlowe to do these parts with these great filmmakers, because this (‘The Lose City of Z’) took a month, ‘American Sniper’ was three, ‘Foxcatcher’ was three weeks. I can, kind of, pop up in these classy things. I do feel frustrated sometimes by the fact that I want to get those roles. I watch films and I know how I’d do it and I want the opportunity. But at the same time you have to strategise in ways that, I don’t know, that I just haven’t done . It’s a huge commitment to have the ambition to be playing those parts and to be doing those roles. I don’t know that I have that, the ambition that it takes, the drive that it takes. Yes, I think I have subconsciously shied away from that, I think the idea of that is daunting.’’