LOSANGELES-Having only just been revealed as the next host of ‘America’s Got Talent’, Banks is going to have a lot on her plate in the next year. Tyra Banks is set to dramatically increase her workload by returning to host ‘America’s Next Top Model’ after a year away from the show, replacing Rita Ora, on top of her newly-announced hosting duties on ‘America’s Got Talent’.

Just a few days after she secured her position as ‘AGT’s new host, replacing the departing Nick Cannon, the 43 year old presenter, who became a mother for the first time just over a year ago, is returning once again to host the show that made her name.

“I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the intensity of the ‘America’s Next Top Model’ fan base whose deep affection for the show led me to have a change of heart,” Banks said in a statement on Thursday (March 16th). “After giving it a lot of thought, I realized that remaining behind the camera wasn’t enough because ‘ANTM’ is woven into my DNA.”

She had stayed on as an executive producer on the show she had co-created 12 years and 22 seasons ago, as the show moved from its old home on CW to where it now resides on VH1.

“Tyra has always been the heart and soul of the franchise and her absence was deeply felt by our fiercely loyal fans who missed their Queen of the Smize,” said executive producer Ken Mok in a separate statement on VH1’s blog.

It means that 26 year old Rita Ora, the British pop star, only got one go at hosting ‘America’s Next Top Model’, but both Banks and the show’s producers seemed to think she did a decent job.

“We’d like to thank Rita for being a great partner and total pro,” Mok continued, acknowledging the singer’s efforts. “She infused this new iteration of ‘ANTM’ with passion and creativity and we wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavours.”