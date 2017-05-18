LOS ANGELES-Janet Jackson’s estranged husband reportedly sent her 100 flowers for her 51st birthday.

The ‘Rhythm Nation’ singer recently split from her husband Wissam Al Mana - with whom she has four-month-old son Eissa - but he hasn’t forgotten about his former partner as he reportedly sent her a mix of roses and orchids in celebration of her special day on Tuesday.

A source said: ‘’Janet and her husband are separated, but have a mutual love and admiration for each other. There doesn’t seem to be a reconciliation in the future, but never say never.’’

The source also notes that whilst the ‘Again’ singer appreciated the floral gift, Janet ‘’couldn’t ask for a better gift than her precious baby boy.’’

And it has also been claimed that birthday’s are ‘’important’’ to everyone in the Jackson family, which also included Janet’s late brother Michael Jackson, and the insider said King of Pop was especially fond of parties.

They added to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: ‘’Birthdays are important milestones [in the Jackson family] Michael made it a point to give elaborate gifts and enjoy parties. Paris and Prince [Michael’s children] always had big birthdays because Michael grew up always wanting parties.’’

Meanwhile, Janet previously said her divorce from Wissam - whom she split from last month following almost five years of marriage - was ‘’in God’s hands’’, in a special video in which she announced plans to return to performance live.

She said: ‘’I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second. Yes, I separated from my husband, we are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.’’

Janet also spoke of her love for her new baby son and expressed her gratitude that he is happy and healthy.

She said: ‘’I thank God for him. He is so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving. Such a healthy baby.’’

After addressing her personal matters, the ‘Nasty’ singer then revealed plans to get back on the road in September for her ‘State of the World’ tour - which will begin in Lafayette, Louisiana on 7 September and end in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 17.