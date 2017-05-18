NEW YORK-Katy Perry has been confirmed as the first judge on the 2018 ABC revival of talent competition ‘American Idol’.

The 32-year-old singer has become the first confirmed name to be joining the ABC reboot of the popular talent competition which ended it’s 15-season run on Fox in April last year, and has said she’s ‘’honoured and thrilled’’ to be a part of the show.

In a statement, the ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ hitmaker said: ‘’I am honoured and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the ‘American Idol’ tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories. I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough - from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.’’

ABC made the announcement of the show’s return during a presentation given in New York City on Tuesday.

Entertainment President of ABC Channing Dungey said in a press release for the show: ‘’We are thrilled to be ushering in this new era of ‘American Idol’ with Katy leading the charge. Her incredible accolades speak for themselves. We are so lucky to have this strong and talented woman help inspire and guide the next crop of artists as they pursue their dreams.’’

Meanwhile Katy appeared on ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’ on Tuesday morning where she teased the return of the show, and hinted that she might be hired as a judge because she gives good ‘’constructive criticism’’.

When host Ellen Degeneres - who was formerly a judge on the talent show - said ‘’’Idol’ is coming back,’’ Katy nodded.

Ellen then said: ‘’Supposedly, you’re going to be the first announcement that you’re going to be a judge on the new ‘American Idol’.’’

To which the ‘Roar’ singer said: ‘’Judge not lest ye be judged. But, they didn’t say anything about constructive criticism and I’m good at that.’’

It isn’t the first time Katy will have appeared on the show, as she stepped in as a guest judge in 2009 after Paula Abdul left the panel.