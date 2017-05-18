NEW YORK:-

Filmmaker Michael Moore is making a documentary on Donald Trump entitled “Fahrenheit 11/9,” a nod to his most famous work set in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks as well as the date the US president was elected. “Yes, I’m making a movie to get us out of this mess,” the award-winning provocateur said on Twitter alongside a link to an article about the film on Variety magazine’s website.



According to the site, film producers Bob and Harvey Weinstein have acquired the global rights to the film through one of their companies, Fellowship Adventure Group, which produced Moore’s “Fahrenheit 9/11.”